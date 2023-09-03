England players wear black armband in respect to Heath Streak during New Zealand T20I

England players wore black armbands during their T20 game against New Zealand to show their respect to former Zimbabwe captain and coach, Heath Streak, who had passed away earlier today.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, Streak ended with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs and after moving on from international cricket, he coached several international sides - including Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh - and quite a few Indian Premier League outfits like Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rajkot franchise.

We will be wearing black armbands today to remember former Zimbabwe captain and coach, Heath Streak, who has passed away ❤️



Our thoughts are with all of his friends and family during this difficult time 🙏 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZpic.twitter.com/NYXTgusduc — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 3, 2023

Streak, who was suffering from cancer, passed away at his farm in Matabeleland in Zimbabwe.

England, which won the first two T20Is against New Zealand, will be looking to secure a series clean-sweep against the Kiwis.