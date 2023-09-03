MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away in the early hours of Sunday at his farm in Matabeleland. He was 49.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 11:36 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
File Photo: Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away.
File Photo: Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away in the early hours of Sunday at his farm in Matabeleland. He was 49.

John Rennie, a former Zimbabwe international and the spokesperson for the family, confirmed the development to  Sportstar. “He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his farm at Matabeleland. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He died peacefully after a long fight with cancer…” Rennie said.

A couple of weeks ago, Streak’s former colleague Henry Olonga announced on social media about Streak’s death. However, later both Streak and Olonga confirmed that the news was untrue and Olonga even offered an apology for his previous post. One of the biggest names of Zimbabwe cricket, Streak was handed an eight-year-ban by the International Cricket Council in 2021 for breaching the anti-corruption code in 2018.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, Streak ended with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs and after moving on from international cricket, he coached several international sidse - including Zimbabwe, Bangladesh - and quite a few Indian Premier League outfits like Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rajkot franchise.

READ | Former International Umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84

During his playing days, he was the first Zimbabwe cricketer to claim 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. He is also the only cricketer from the country to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs and the only one from the country to score 2000 runs and claim 200 wickets in ODIs.

Streak made his Test and ODI debut in 1993 and was appointed as the captain of the side in the 1999-2000 season.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again,” his wife Nadine Streak wrote on Facebook.

Related stories

Related Topics

Heath Streak /

Zimbabwe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Former International Umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Predicted 11, fantasy team updates, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Predicted 11, fantasy team updates, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Former International Umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India-Pakistan game called off due to rain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Former International Umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Predicted 11, fantasy team updates, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment