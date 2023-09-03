MagazineBuy Print

Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84

In his long and illustrious career, former international umpire Piloo Reporter stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 11:23 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gavin Larsen of New Zealand after delivering the ball, as umpire Piloo Reporter looks on, in a match against Sri Lanka at Hamilton on February 25, 1992 during the Cricket World Cup 1992 held in New Zealand.
Gavin Larsen of New Zealand after delivering the ball, as umpire Piloo Reporter looks on, in a match against Sri Lanka at Hamilton on February 25, 1992 during the Cricket World Cup 1992 held in New Zealand. | Photo Credit: ﻿SRIDHARAN N/The Hindu
Gavin Larsen of New Zealand after delivering the ball, as umpire Piloo Reporter looks on, in a match against Sri Lanka at Hamilton on February 25, 1992 during the Cricket World Cup 1992 held in New Zealand.

Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passed away on Sunday. He was 84.

In his long and illustrious career, he stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years. He was invited by former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in 1986 to officiate with another Indian V K Ramaswamy in the Pakistan versus West Indies series, making them the first pair of neutral umpires in the world since 1912. He was also one of the umpires for the 1992 World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Piloo Reporter on his way to officiate in the three-day cricket match between Board President’s XI and England in Lucknow, India, on January 8, 1993.
FILE PHOTO: Piloo Reporter on his way to officiate in the three-day cricket match between Board President’s XI and England in Lucknow, India, on January 8, 1993. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Piloo Reporter on his way to officiate in the three-day cricket match between Board President's XI and England in Lucknow, India, on January 8, 1993.

Before taking up umpiring, Reporter was employed with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, and that’s when the then Bombay Cricket Association put up an advertisement, seeking new umpires. While he failed to clear the tests that time, a while later, he was seen officiating in local matches. Eventually, he was roped in as an umpire in the Ranji Trophy, followed by international assignments.

A couple of years ago, he was handed an amount of Rs 75,000 by The Cricketers Foundation, in an effort to help the unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket.

