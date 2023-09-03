Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84

Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passed away on Sunday. He was 84.

In his long and illustrious career, he stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years. He was invited by former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in 1986 to officiate with another Indian V K Ramaswamy in the Pakistan versus West Indies series, making them the first pair of neutral umpires in the world since 1912. He was also one of the umpires for the 1992 World Cup.

FILE PHOTO: Piloo Reporter on his way to officiate in the three-day cricket match between Board President’s XI and England in Lucknow, India, on January 8, 1993. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V/The Hindu

Before taking up umpiring, Reporter was employed with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, and that’s when the then Bombay Cricket Association put up an advertisement, seeking new umpires. While he failed to clear the tests that time, a while later, he was seen officiating in local matches. Eventually, he was roped in as an umpire in the Ranji Trophy, followed by international assignments.

A couple of years ago, he was handed an amount of Rs 75,000 by The Cricketers Foundation, in an effort to help the unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket.