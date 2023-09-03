Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?

PREVIEW

Bangladesh will look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when it takes on Afghanistan in its must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in its tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as it could only manage 164 after opting to bat.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at 03:00 PM IST on September 3, 2023.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi