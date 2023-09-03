MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?

BAN vs AFG: Here is the live streaming information of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 11:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Shakib Al Hasan celebrates wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Shakib Al Hasan celebrates wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shakib Al Hasan celebrates wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Bangladesh will look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when it takes on Afghanistan in its must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in its tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as it could only manage 164 after opting to bat.

FULL PREVIEW

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at 03:00 PM IST on September 3, 2023.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Bangladesh /

Afghanistan

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
