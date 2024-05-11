MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ireland stuns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Put into bat, Pakistan managed a modest 182 for six against the limited bowling resources of its opponents at the Castle Avenue. Ireland chased down the target with one ball to spare and five wickets remaining.

Published : May 11, 2024 10:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ireland‘s Barry McCarthy, right, celebrates after running out Pakistan‘s Shadab Khan.
Ireland‘s Barry McCarthy, right, celebrates after running out Pakistan‘s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ireland‘s Barry McCarthy, right, celebrates after running out Pakistan‘s Shadab Khan. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan was handed a sobering reality check ahead of next month’s 20-over World Cup, following its first-ever loss on Friday in a T20 International to Ireland in Dublin.

Put into bat, Pakistan managed a modest 182 for six against the limited bowling resources of its opponents at the Castle Avenue.

Skipper Babar Azam made 57 and opener Saim Ayub contributed 45 but it was not really a flying start as Pakistan reached the 100-mark in the 13th over.

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 37 not out off 15 balls down the order but Pakistan still settled for a middling total.

Andy Balbirnie (77) top-scored for Ireland, which chased down the target with one ball to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

“The pitch was two-paced. I think 190 would have been a par score,” Babar said after Pakistan’s loss.

“I don’t think we executed the plans. We attacked in the first six overs but didn’t finish well. I think we were ahead in the first 10 overs but not in the last 10 overs.”

Pakistan will play four T20 matches in England later this month before the 2009 champion begins its World Cup campaign with a June 6 match against tournament co-host United States in New York.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

Pakistan /

Ireland /

Iftikhar Ahmed /

Andy Balbirnie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland stuns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  2. France’s Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma World Triathlon C’ship Series to secure Paris 2024 Olympic berth
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Playoffs: Pacers nip Knicks; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets blow out Wolves in Game 3
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ireland stuns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  2. England pace legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20Is take backseat as Leagues serve as warmups for T20 World Cup selection
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. BCCI to invite applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. New Zealand’s Colin Munro retires from international cricket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ireland stuns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  2. France’s Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma World Triathlon C’ship Series to secure Paris 2024 Olympic berth
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Playoffs: Pacers nip Knicks; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets blow out Wolves in Game 3
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment