MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to seal a playoff berth with a facile 18-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Published : May 12, 2024 09:59 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Nitish Rana plays a shot against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens.
Nitish Rana plays a shot against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Nitish Rana plays a shot against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The key to success for Kolkata Knight Riders this season lies in its players’ newfound ability to support each other through highs and lows, something that was “missing” over the past two years, feels Nitish Rana.

The two-time champion became the first team to seal the playoff berth with a facile 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a 16-over rain-interrupted IPL match at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

ALSO READ | IPL POINTS TABLE AFTER KKR vs MI

This was the first time since 2021 that KKR made the last-four stage. “We win together and we lose together; that’s the dressing room environment we have. It’s very important to place hands on each other’s shoulders, and I feel it was missing for the last one to two years,” Rana said in the post-match media interaction here.

With this win, it has consolidated its position atop the standings with 18 points. With two games to go, KKR is now well-placed for a top-two finish.

The big reality check for KKR had come against Punjab Kings which smashed South Africa’s record of the highest successful run-chase by gunning down 262 with eight balls to spare at Eden Gardens on April 26.

“We felt really bad that day. I was witness to the dressing room, only three-four ate dinner that night,” he recalled.

Rana, who led the side the previous season in regular skipper Shreyas Iyer’s absence, made a comeback from a finger injury after missing the last 10 matches.

Having scored a crucial 23-ball 33 on his return, the left-hander said he had anxiety pangs and had a sleepless night.

“To be honest I was not able to touch the bat for 20-22 days because of the injury. Then slowly it started falling into place. I used to play innings in my mind.

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night yesterday. It seemed I’m playing the first IPL match of my life. I slept only around 7:30-8 A.M. such was the anxiety. It seemed I was playing my first match, you have to increase your hunger to do well. Luckily I had that thing in me,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Nitish Rana /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best and Paris Olympic berth at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  3. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Playoffs: Mavs hold off Thunder for 2-1 lead, Celtics edge Cavaliers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  3. RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Egged on by ‘inspirational’ compatriot Neeraj, Praveen Chithravel eyes personal best and Paris Olympic berth at Federation Cup 2024
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
  3. Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record at competition in Los Angeles
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Playoffs: Mavs hold off Thunder for 2-1 lead, Celtics edge Cavaliers
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment