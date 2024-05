IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs MI match: Kolkata Knight Riders qualifies for playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at its last match at Eden Gardens and became the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs.

The match was delayed due to rain and it was cut-down to 16 overs per innings. KKR set a target of 158 for MI to chase and despite its strong start, it lost wickets in the middle-overs and ultimately fell short.

Here’s what the standings look like after the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 18 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406 4. Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 12 +0.491 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063 9. Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271 10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after KKR vs MI on May 12)