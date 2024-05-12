KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders becomes first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs to become the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs.

With nine wins and three losses, KKR has won 18 points in 12 games and secured its place in the top-four this season after a wonderful league phase.

The match was delayed due to rain and it was cut-down to 16 overs per innings. KKR set a target of 158 for MI to chase and despite its strong start, it lost wickets in the middle-overs and ultimately fell short.

KKR lost its opening pair, Sunil Narine and Philip Salt early, but Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial cameo of 42 runs in 21 balls and ensured the home side didn’t lose momentum.

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell took two wickets each to limit MI to a score of 139 in 16 overs.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad too are in a comfortable spot to qualify for playoffs with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are tied at 12 points with two games remaining each and mostly just one of the sides will qualify top-4.