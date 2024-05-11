MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Ponting praises Axar Patel’s understanding of the game ahead of IPL captaincy debut against RCB

In the absence of the suspended Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals will need to dip into its reserves for Sunday’s crucial clash.

Published : May 11, 2024 20:38 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, at training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru.
Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, at training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ricky Ponting, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, at training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting backed Axar Patel to come good as captain in the absence of the suspended Rishabh Pant for the tie against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.

“He has been vice-captain for the last couple of seasons and he is very sensible and understands the game really well,” said Ponting, on match-eve.

“And he is really excited. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned. So, he has got his head around it. I am sure he will lead the team really well,” he said.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match

Apart from being the leader, Pant has been his side’s best batter. With David Warner’s fitness still wobbly – he has missed the last four matches – DC will need to dip into its reserves.

“Rishabh has been one of the best players this IPL and not having him is a loss. But it is also a great opportunity for others. We have to think about an Indian middle-order player. David Warner has trained really strongly. We hope he is available for selection,” he added.

