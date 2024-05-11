Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting backed Axar Patel to come good as captain in the absence of the suspended Rishabh Pant for the tie against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.
“He has been vice-captain for the last couple of seasons and he is very sensible and understands the game really well,” said Ponting, on match-eve.
“And he is really excited. We started talking about it a couple of days ago when there was a possibility that Rishabh might be banned. So, he has got his head around it. I am sure he will lead the team really well,” he said.
ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match
Apart from being the leader, Pant has been his side’s best batter. With David Warner’s fitness still wobbly – he has missed the last four matches – DC will need to dip into its reserves.
“Rishabh has been one of the best players this IPL and not having him is a loss. But it is also a great opportunity for others. We have to think about an Indian middle-order player. David Warner has trained really strongly. We hope he is available for selection,” he added.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Ponting praises Axar Patel’s understanding of the game ahead of IPL captaincy debut against RCB
- RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Pant’s absence casts shadow as Delhi Capitals clash with resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- IPL 2024: Super Kings look to bolster playoff chances in potential last dance of MS Dhoni in Chennai
- KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders vs Mumbai Indians toss delayed, rain stops
- James Anderson set to retire from international cricket
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE