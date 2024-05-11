IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL (Indian Premier League) Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 07.
As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined Rs. 30 lakh and suspended for one match.
The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs. 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding.
Delhi Capitals, which sits fifth on the points table, faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
