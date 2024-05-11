MagazineBuy Print

West Indies Cricket announces international home schedule for 2024: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, timings

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 2 in the USA, South Africa will contest a three-match T20I series against West Indies later this month in Jamaica as part of its preparations for the marquee event.

Published : May 11, 2024 14:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: West Indies will host South Africa, England and Bangladesh in a host of international bilateral engagements this year.
FILE PHOTO: West Indies will host South Africa, England and Bangladesh in a host of international bilateral engagements this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: West Indies will host South Africa, England and Bangladesh in a host of international bilateral engagements this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa, England and Bangladesh will visit the Caribbean shores this year for a host of international fixtures on either side of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the marquee event, which begins on June 2 in the USA, South Africa will contest a three-match T20I series against West Indies later this month in Jamaica as part of its preparations for the World Cup.

The two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series in August after the T20 World Cup, and will play three more T20Is to conclude the month.

In October-November, England will visit the Caribbean to compete in three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is before the host faces Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

WEST INDIES HOME FIXTURES 2024
South Africa tour of West Indies:
23 May: 1st T20I, Sabina Park, Jamica
25 May: 2nd T20I, Sabina Park, Jamica
26 May, 3rd T20I, Sabina Park, Jamica
7-11 August: 1st Test, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
15-19 August: 2nd Test, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
23 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
25 August: 2nd T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
27 August: 3rd T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
England tour of West Indies:
31 October: 1st ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
2 November: 2nd ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
6 November: 3rd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados
9 November: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
10 November: 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
14 November: 3rd T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
16 November: 4th T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
17 November: 5th T20I, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Bangladesh tour of West Indies:
22-26 November: 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
30 November - 04 December: 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
8 December: 1st ODI, Warner Park, St. Kitts
10 December: 2nd ODI, Warner Park, St. Kitts
12 December: 3rd ODI, Warner Park, St. Kitts
15 December: 1st T20I, Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent
17 December: 2nd T20I, Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent
19 December: 3rd T20I, Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

