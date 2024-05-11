West Indies Cricket announces international home schedule for 2024: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, timings

South Africa, England and Bangladesh will visit the Caribbean shores this year for a host of international fixtures on either side of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Ahead of the marquee event, which begins on June 2 in the USA, South Africa will contest a three-match T20I series against West Indies later this month in Jamaica as part of its preparations for the World Cup.
The two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series in August after the T20 World Cup, and will play three more T20Is to conclude the month.
In October-November, England will visit the Caribbean to compete in three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is before the host faces Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.
WEST INDIES HOME FIXTURES 2024
South Africa tour of West Indies:
England tour of West Indies:
Bangladesh tour of West Indies:
