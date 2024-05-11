MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 heralds biggest moment under the sun for Associate nations in first-ever 20-team tournament

Nine Associate teams will take part in this year’s T20 World Cup. Here’s how they are gearing up for their biggest challenge yet.

Published : May 11, 2024 14:28 IST - 5 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Honing skills: The Uganda cricket team poses for a group picture during its two-week tour of Sri Lanka, where it is undergoing training ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup.
Honing skills: The Uganda cricket team poses for a group picture during its two-week tour of Sri Lanka, where it is undergoing training ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Honing skills: The Uganda cricket team poses for a group picture during its two-week tour of Sri Lanka, where it is undergoing training ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 2024 men’s T20 World Cup, which will comprise 20 teams for the first time, will include nine Associate teams, the most in any edition of the T20 showpiece event so far. Twelve teams got automatic entry, while the eight remaining slots were filled via the ICC’s regional qualifiers, comprising the top two teams from Africa, Asia, and Europe, along with one team each from the Americas and the East Asia Pacific groups.

In preparation for its maiden T20 World Cup appearance, Uganda’s national team, known as the Cricket Cranes, has embarked on a two-week tour of Sri Lanka. It engaged in friendly matches against Sri Lanka’s Emerging and A teams in Galle and also faced off against the Army in Colombo.

ALSO READ | How is Nepal preparing for T20 World Cup in USA & West Indies

To bolster its campaign, Uganda’s cricket body hired former Indian First-Class cricketer Abhay Sharma as head coach. With an illustrious coaching background spanning India A, India Under-19s, the Indian women’s cricket team, and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, Abhay brings extensive experience and aims to impart invaluable knowledge to the budding Ugandan squad.

“The Associate members need more game time, and since they don’t get opportunities to play with the top teams, it’s about handling the pressure and backing your game. That’s most important,” Abhay told Sportstar.

Uganda finished second behind Namibia in the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and defeated Zimbabwe during its campaign. 
Uganda finished second behind Namibia in the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and defeated Zimbabwe during its campaign.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

Uganda finished second behind Namibia in the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and defeated Zimbabwe during its campaign.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In January this year, the Uganda cricket team went to Saphale in Maharashtra to train at the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute and played nine practice games.

“Since we could not travel to India now due to the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the UK and Australia were not an option, we decided to tour Sri Lanka, as we are hoping that the wickets in the West Indies could be slightly slower, so practising in these conditions will help the players,” Abhay said.

Uganda finished second behind Namibia in the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and defeated Zimbabwe during its campaign. The team includes Alpesh Ramjani, from Mumbai, who started playing cricket at Rizvi Springfield School. Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani are other Indian-origin players on the Ugandan team.

“It’s a huge experience and probably the biggest opportunity of a lifetime when you play against the top players you aspire to become like. For us, who wish to play in the best leagues in the world, this is a big chance,” Ramjani said.

The team usually trains in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala, which has a couple of grounds. However, they have never played under lights.

ALSO READ | T20Is take backseat as Leagues serve as warmups for T20 World Cup selection

“That’s why we are planning to organise some games under lights in Sri Lanka and some indoor sessions so that the players get that exposure,” Abhay said. “After the team’s success, the people in Uganda are slowly warming up towards cricket, but the facilities need to improve. The grounds are still not of international standard, and hopefully, the ICC will help us get things better,” he added.

Abhay also believes that with more exposure, the talent pool will also be widened, which eventually will help the team.

“Cricket is now a popular game, after football and rugby. The popularity of cricket has increased among the Ugandan people since our qualification,” Ramjani said, adding, “They are discovering the sport. Like India versus Pakistan, Uganda plays very high-intensity games with Kenya. Qualifying for the T20 World Cup was a dream come true for 48 million people in the country.”

Oman, a formidable force among Associate nations, boasts two T20 World Cup appearances. Led by coach Duleep Mendis, a former Sri Lankan captain, the team now has Aqib Ilyas at the helm.

After reaching the final of the ACC Premier Cup, Oman retained much of its squad for the upcoming ICC event. The team has been diligently training in Muscat and is set to depart for Barbados around May 15, where it plans on playing three to four practice matches against local teams.

By being the first team to arrive in the West Indies, Oman aims to adapt to the conditions before its opening match against Namibia at the Kensington Oval on June 3.

“Our first game is in Barbados, so we will have a pre-tournament tour, and our boys will feature against the national side and the combined universities team there,” Mendis told Sportstar.

“This is the first time that our boys will be playing in the West Indies, so training in Barbados will help them a lot. It will help them get acclimatised to the conditions and surroundings. Barbados has a rich history and culture of cricket, and our boys must be used to that surrounding,” he added.

The team, which performed well in the ACC Premier Cup, boasts a formidable bowling attack led by left-arm yorker specialist Bilal Khan, supported by Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt.

Former captain Zeeshan Maqsood remains a key member, having led the team since 2016. The batting relies on Ilyas, Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, and Ayaan Khan.

“Fielding is an important aspect of T20 cricket, and if we can save a few runs, it will be good for us. Our strength is batting, and that has been backed up by bowling, but we need to raise our standards in fielding against better sides,” Mendis said, adding, “We have upset a few teams in the past, and who knows, we might repeat that!”

While Oman is set for a Barbados tour, Namibia is currently busy playing intra-squad games at its base in Windhoek and will travel to St. Kitts on May 17 for training and build-up to the tournament. It’s a similar story for Canada, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea, who are training at home and will soon fly to the West Indies with hopes of pulling off a few upsets.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Uganda /

ACC /

Oman /

Namibia /

Scotland /

Canada /

Papua New Guinea /

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala stay on course for top finish at Olympic Selection Trials
    PTI
  2. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders takes on Mumbai Indians with playoff spot in sight; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League final: Yokohama Marinos pull off comeback to beat Al Ain 2-1 in first leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 1-0 FUL; Gvardiol puts Man City in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City dethrones Arsenal with goal against Fulham, title race updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. James Anderson set to retire after first Test at Lord’s this English summer
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies Cricket announces international home schedule for 2024: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 heralds biggest moment under the sun for Associate nations in first-ever 20-team tournament
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ireland stuns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    Reuters
  5. England pace legend James Anderson to retire from Test cricket: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala stay on course for top finish at Olympic Selection Trials
    PTI
  2. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders takes on Mumbai Indians with playoff spot in sight; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Champions League final: Yokohama Marinos pull off comeback to beat Al Ain 2-1 in first leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 1-0 FUL; Gvardiol puts Man City in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City dethrones Arsenal with goal against Fulham, title race updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment