MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches likely to be rescheduled due to heavy rain

With parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 18:32 IST , Pallekele - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the ACC do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments.
After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the ACC do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket
infoIcon

After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the ACC do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

Heavy rain in Colombo may result in the Super Four stage being rescheduled. The Asian Cricket Council is understood to have been contemplating Dambulla or Hambantota as the alternate venue.

Sportstar understands that with parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.

After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments.

Considering the logistical nightmare - including accommodation for four teams and broadcasters, let alone fans - a final decision on the issue will be taken by Tuesday.

ALSO READ
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Should the next stage be moved out of Colombo, the India-Pakistan game on September 10 will be the second successive game between the arch-rival that will not be played in front of a full house.

Inclement weather notwithstanding, a well-below-capacity turnout could not be missed when the two teams squared off at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Exorbitant ticket prices have resulted in the locals turning their back on the Asia Cup, at least so far, this time around. The Pakistan Cricket Board has been forced to host the tournament in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with India declining to travel to Pakistan.

To cash in on the opportunity, the prices for the India-Pakistan match had been hiked at least 80 times than the usual prices for an international match at Pallekele.

A grass bank ticket was initially sold at USD 30 (LKR 10000, approx) while a grand-stand seat with no hospitality was priced at USD 125 (LKR 42500 approx). Usually, the ticket rates for grass banks are LKR 250 for the grass bank and LKR 1250 for grand-stand.

In a country that’s been struggling with inflation issues, such pricing has resulted in local cricket fans staying away from the games. Even Sri Lanka’s tournament-opener versus Bangladesh was played in front of a near-empty stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches likely to be rescheduled due to heavy rain
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla postponed with torrential rain forecast
    AFP
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 302/4 (47 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE updates: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches likely to be rescheduled due to heavy rain
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score: Australia looks for third win on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India
    AFP
  4. Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies odds for India when it mattered the most
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 302/4 (47 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches likely to be rescheduled due to heavy rain
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla postponed with torrential rain forecast
    AFP
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 302/4 (47 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE updates: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment