BCCI Apex Council meeting on January 17: Domestic cricket, ICC tax issue on the agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s apex council is set to decide on the fate of the domestic season when it meets virtually on Sunday.

Even though Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is already underway, there is not much clarity on the future of the other tournaments, and the apex council is expected to take a call on whether it will be possible to host the Ranji Trophy.

Sportstar understands that the Board is looking at a rather curtailed Ranji Trophy, in a bio-secure environment - on the lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and if all goes well, the curtailed tournament could begin sometime next month. It is believed that there would be five groups of six teams each and one group of eight teams - similar to the ongoing T20 tournament. However, the Board is figuring out a few issues.

“It will be discussed in the apex council and we will execute the plans accordingly,” a senior Board member told this publication.

As per the meeting agenda, there would be discussions on the new FTP cycle for 2023-2031. The ICC tax related issue for the T20 World Cup - scheduled to be held later this year - will also come up for discussion. In case the Board doesn't get any tax exemptions from the central government, it could ask the ICC to deduct from its annual revenue of $490 million. "There are a lot of issues that needs to be discussed. The Apex Council will consider all the options," the member said.

There would be deliberations on the work and related progress of the under-construction new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The members would be updated on the Bihar Cricket Association as well during the meeting.