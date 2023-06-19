Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments

Shaw first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 17:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neetu David is the chairperson of the women’s selection committee.
Neetu David is the chairperson of the women’s selection committee. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Neetu David is the chairperson of the women’s selection committee. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has appointed Shyama Dey Shaw as a selector in the Women’s selection committee while V.S. Thilak Naidu has been named as a selector in the junior cricket committee.

The CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape screened applications for the positions and unanimously named Shaw and Naidu as selectors.

ALSO READ
ISL: Mumbai City FC signs Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.

She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.

With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA junior selection committee and also served on the KSCA’s senior selection committee during the 2015-16 season.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.

Related Topics

BCCI /

Neetu David

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 135/4 (29 overs); Lyon gets Root, Stokes joins Brook
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Mumbai City FC signs Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kyrgios pulls out of Halle due to knee injury
    Reuters
  5. Argentina vs Indonesia Friendly LIVE: Preview, Lineup updates, Will Messi feature?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments
    Team Sportstar
  2. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 135/4 (29 overs); Lyon gets Root, Stokes joins Brook
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan includes five uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 135/4 (29 overs); Lyon gets Root, Stokes joins Brook
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: Mumbai City FC signs Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kyrgios pulls out of Halle due to knee injury
    Reuters
  5. Argentina vs Indonesia Friendly LIVE: Preview, Lineup updates, Will Messi feature?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment