BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has appointed Shyama Dey Shaw as a selector in the Women’s selection committee while V.S. Thilak Naidu has been named as a selector in the junior cricket committee.
The CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape screened applications for the positions and unanimously named Shaw and Naidu as selectors.
Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.
She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.
Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.
With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA junior selection committee and also served on the KSCA’s senior selection committee during the 2015-16 season.
Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.
Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.
