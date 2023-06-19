BCCI announces women’s and junior cricket committee appointments

Published : Jun 19, 2023 17:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Neetu David is the chairperson of the women’s selection committee. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has appointed Shyama Dey Shaw as a selector in the Women’s selection committee while V.S. Thilak Naidu has been named as a selector in the junior cricket committee.

The CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape screened applications for the positions and unanimously named Shaw and Naidu as selectors.

Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.

She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.

With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA junior selection committee and also served on the KSCA’s senior selection committee during the 2015-16 season.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.