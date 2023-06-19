ISL: Mumbai City FC signs Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

Published : Jun 19, 2023 17:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Akash was an integral part of the Indian team that recently won the Intercontinental Cup title. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC completed the signing of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

Left-back Mishra will join the club on a five-year contract which runs until May 2028. “Mumbai City FC are delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC for the transfer of Akash Mishra” said Mumbai City in a statement.

Akash made 69 appearances in all competitions for Hyderabad scoring three goals, and was an important part of the squad that won the ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

He went on to cement his spot in the National Team making 16 appearances and was an integral part of the side that recently clinched the Intercontinental Cup title in Bhubaneswar.

Considered as one of India’s top footballing talents, Akash joins Mumbai City as it prepares to participate in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League and defend its Hero ISL League Shield.