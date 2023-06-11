Intercontinental Cup: We focus on defence and have confidence that our attackers will score, says Akash Mishra

Published : Jun 11, 2023 22:06 IST , Bhubaneswar - 3 MINS READ

‘Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles’ – Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous aphorism was reflected in Indian defender Akash Mishra’s words ahead of the team’s second match in the Intercontinental Cup, against Vanuatu, at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

“We go into every game keeping in mind that we will need a clean sheet. I think that is the most important thing in football. We try to focus on our defence and have confidence in our attackers that they will score,” Akash told reporters in a media interaction on Sunday.

“Football is really changing – the wing-backs, play a really important role in attack. Here, the coach tells us to express ourselves and join the team in attack as much as possible while ensuring that we are compact in defence,” Akash adds.

The defender, just 21, has stepped up to the occasion after donning the national team’s colours in 2021, becoming one of India’s most reliable full-backs, having played playing 14 appearances.

Developed under Indian Arrows and then at Hyderabad FC, Akash was a regular fixture for Manolo Marquez (former HFC coach) in the last three Indian Super League (ISL) seasons.

“I think, for me, it is easier for me to adapt (to Stimac’s style) because, under Manolo, I had the freedom to go up and down (the pitch). And I think under coach Igor, too, I get the same,” Akash says.

In March, Akash started in both matches – against Myanmar (1-0 ) and Kyrgyzstan (2-0) – in the Tri-Nation series.

With Akash in the starting XI, India has three successive clean-sheets, including the 2-0 win over Mongolia on Friday.

“We as a team did well (in the last game). We tried to put our plan on the field, playing exactly the way we played in training. It was a good game for a start and we will focus on tomorrow’s match,” he says.

Four years ago, Akash was part of the Indian under-19 side that travelled to Port Villa in Vanuatu for the OFC Developmental Tournament, where it beat Vanuatu1-0 before clinching the title after a 2-0 win against Tahiti.

“We watched their previous match (against Lebanon) and will expect a physical game,” he says.

“Since we have not played their senior team before, it will be a bit difficult. But we will treat them like any other new opponent, reading them, watching their games, plotting a plan to get the better of them and we are focussed on that.”

India is set to play a series of international games in its run-up to the AFC Asian Cup, including the current tournament, the Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship this month, followed by the King’s Cup, Merdeka Cup, Asian Games and FIFA World Cup qualifiers before the end of 2023.

Too tiring for players? Akash feels otherwise.

“For us, the important thing is to be ready to play (at any given point in time). All players know this. After the game, they take care of their food and their sleep, focus on their recovery and let the coach decide who will play and who will not,” he says.

“And there’s the medical staff – the people who help us recover well – and I think they are doing a really good job and we are really thankful to them because without their help it wouldn’t have been possible.”