Ishan Pandita doubtful for the remainder of Intercontinental Cup with a thigh injury

Published : Jun 11, 2023 19:59 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Indian team player Ishan Pandita (right) is seen in their training session on the eve of the match against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Indian forward Ishan Pandita will be out of the squad for India’s second match in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday and is doubtful for the remainder of the tournament, Sportstar can confirm.

The 25-year-old is suspected of having an injury in his left thigh and was seen wearing a bandage before India’s first match in the tournament against Mongolia as well.

On Sunday, a day before India’s next match against Vanuatu, the Jamshedpur FC (JFC) striker did not take part in the training alongside the rest of the team. Instead, he took a walk around the pitch with one of the team staff, with the bandage on.

Pandita was excluded from the squad for the opener on Friday and was one of the earliest team members to leave for the team bus after the game.

“Yeah, a bit of a mess happened,” Pandita said, pointing to his thigh but did not reveal any further detail. “It happened just a few days back. Let’s see how serious it is.”

India plays Vanuatu on June 12 and Lebanon three days later. The top two teams from the four nations would ultimately go on to play the final on June 18.

Having made his national team debut under the current head coach Igor Stimac in 2021, Pandita has played six times for the Blue Tigers and has scored once – against Hong Kong in India’s 4-0 win in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in 2022.

He made a brief appearance for India, coming off the bench against Vietnam in the 86th minute, in the Tri-Nations series in March.