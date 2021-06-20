BCCI to form committee to manage compensation for domestic players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to form a committee to look into the compensation package for domestic cricketers.

Sportstar understands that the committee will feature the five office-bearers -- Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Rajiv Shukla, Jayesh George and Arun Dhumal. Along with them, one representative will also be chosen from each of the six zones -- North, East, West, South, Central and Northeast.

"The idea is to ensure that each zone should have a representation and accordingly, the Board can sort out the plan for compensation," a Board insider said.

With the BCCI cancelling the Ranji Trophy last year, nearly 700 cricketers were financially affected and in its AGM in Ahmedabad during December last year, the Board had decided that it will compensate the players.

More to follow.....