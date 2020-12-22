BCCI's new Cricket Advisory Committee to pick selection team for England series

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meets for its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday, it is set to form a new Cricket Advisory Committee, which will pick the three national selectors ahead of the series against England.

A three-member committee headed by Madan Lal – R. P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik were the other members - had appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as national selectors earlier this year, and Sportstar understands that a new committee will be formed to take over and conduct the interviews.

A couple of Board officials, who are aware of the development, said that the interview process could start in the first or second week of January, much in time before the series against England, scheduled to be played in February and March.

Some top names - including Ajit Agarkar, Abey Kuruvilla, Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma - have applied for the three vacant positions. While Sharma and Kuruvilla are prominent names, Agarkar is the biggest among them, having played more than 200 internationals across formats for India.

Even though the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had earlier stated that the zonal system won’t be followed while picking the selection committee, the Madan Lal committee had replaced M. S. K. Prasad (south zone) with Joshi, while Gagan Khoda (central zone) was replaced by Harvinder. So, it is expected that the zonal policy will be followed this time around, too.