Roger Binny set to become BCCI president; Ganguly not contesting another term

Roger Binny, member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Binny, who has served as the head of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), confirmed that he is filing his nomination on Tuesday along with some other members.

Also Read ICC elections: October 20 last date for filing nominations for chairman

With Ganguly not contesting another term as the president, it is evident that Binny will be elected unopposed as the head of the Board during its Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18.

Ever since the Supreme Court relaxed the cooling off period, there were speculations that secretary Jay Shah would take over as the president. But Shah will likely continue in his current position.

Roger Binny, pictured here at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai, is a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team. | Photo Credit: SHAYAN ACHARYA

Jay Shah to remain secretary

Sportstar understands that Rajeev Shukla, one of the veteran administrators, will remain the vice-president of the association. Mumbai’s BJP strongman Ashish Shelar could be the treasurer, with Assam’s Devajit Saikia serving as the joint secretary.

Shelar had filed his nomination for the president's position at the Mumbai Cricket Association. But there is a possibility that he might withdraw his candidature for the MCA role on October 14, which is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Arun Dhumal, who was earlier the treasurer of the BCCI, is set to take over as the IPL Governing Council chairman - a profile held by Brijesh Patel earlier.

Also Read Buzz ahead of elections as Roger Binny features in BCCI electoral rolls

No clarity

However, there is no clarity on whether Ganguly will eventually be nominated as the BCCI-backed candidate for ICC chairman. Ganguly, who arrived in Mumbai late on Monday, had a round of meetings with several stakeholders.

Last week, Sportstar had reported about Binny landing an important role in the BCCI. With Ganguly moving on as the president, the BCCI members wanted a former cricketer to replace him, and the 67-year-old Binny was considered the right man for the job. Binny played 27 Test matches and bagged 47 wickets between 1979 and 1987. He also played 72 ODIs between 1980 and 1987, but his crowning moment was the 1983 World Cup, where he claimed 18 wickets in eight outings.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on October 13, and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till the next day.