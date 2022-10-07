ICC elections: October 20 last date for filing nominations for chairperson

The last date for filing the nominations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chair will be October 20. The elections are expected to be held between November 11 and 13 during the ICC Board meetings in Australia.

After the ICC’s annual meeting in Birmingham in July, it was decided that with Greg Barclay ending his tenure this year, the election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the Chair will be for a two-year period between December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

The ICC Board had decided that a two-thirds majority will no longer be required to be elected as the chairman. According to the latest recommendations, the contestant bagging 51 per cent votes will be elected as the winner. In a 16-member board, the candidate needs just nine votes from the directors to get elected

While there is no clarity on whether Barclay will seek another two-year term, there is also a buzz that the BCCI could nominate Sourav Ganguly for the position of the ICC chairman. However, sources in the Board have told Sportstar that ‘nothing has been decided yet’.

The BCCI Annual General Meeting and the elections will be held in Mumbai on October 18. There will be elections for the role of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. The BCCI office-bearers had a meeting in Delhi late on Thursday about the AGM and the elections.

With questions hovering around Ganguly’s future as BCCI president, there is a buzz in the Board that Roger Binny - a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team and current president of Karnataka State Cricket Association - could get an important role. “It is too early to predict anything. The nominations will be filed next week, only then things could be clear,” a BCCI source said.

Earlier, Santosh Menon would represent the KSCA in the BCCI AGM. But Binny will represent the Karnataka unit this time, while Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal. The current BCCI secretary Jay Shah will represent Gujarat Cricket Association, while Arun Dhumal - the treasurer - has been nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.