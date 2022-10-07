Buzz ahead of elections as Roger Binny features in BCCI electoral rolls

Will Roger Binny, one of the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, land a role in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)? The speculations are rife after Binny, the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, was named in the BCCI's draft electoral roll (a copy of which is in possession of Sportstar) released on Wednesday.

Earlier, KSCA's Santosh Menon would represent the KSCA in the BCCI AGM. But Binny will represent Karnataka unit this time, while Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal. The current BCCI secretary Jay Shah will represent Gujarat Cricket Association, while Arun Dhumal - the treasurer - has been nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

With suspense prevailing over whether Ganguly will continue as the president, there is a buzz in the Board that Binny could get an important role. "It is too early to predict anything. The nominations will be filed next week, only then things could be clear," a BCCI source said.

Anirudh Chaudhary will represent Haryana in the AGM. Rajiv Shukla will represent Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and Shashank Manohar's son Adwait Manohar will represent Vidarbha Cricket Association. Ashish Shelar has been nominated as the Mumbai Cricket Association representative.

There will be elections for the role of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. The BCCI office-bearers had a meeting in Delhi late on Thursday about the AGM and the elections.