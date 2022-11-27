BCCI sets Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance of T20 match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a Guinness World Record for the largest attendance of a T20 match, the Board tweeted on Sunday.

A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPLpic.twitter.com/PPhalj4yjI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022 was attended by 101,566 people, setting a new world record.

“Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera‘s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to clinch the title in its maiden campaign.