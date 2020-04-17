BCCI not in a position to say anything on SLC offer - official

Influential voices with the BCCI feel there isn’t any point discussing any proposal by Sri Lanka Cricket of hosting the Indian Premier League in Sri Lanka amidst the global COVID-19 crisis.

“The BCCI will not be in a position to say anything when the world is closed,” a senior Board official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Sri Lanka currently has just over 200 positive COVID-19 cases, far fewer than India’s tally of more than 13,000. The death toll in India has crossed 400. The official confirmed there wasn’t yet any proposal by the SLC and there wasn’t any guarantee on when meaningful discussions over the matter could take place.

Currently, international flights have been mostly suspended after several countries imposed lockdowns to contain the deadly novel coronavirus (SARS-COV-2). “There is no proposal from SLC yet and obviously no discussion,” the official said when asked what BCCI’s stand will be, if the offer is made.

Gains to be made

The SLC can have matches on three grounds - in Galle, in Kandy and at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo - with logistics reduced to less than half as there are no inland flights. Having an IPL could help the SLC gain significant financial stability, more than what a short white-ball series against India - three T20Is and three ODIs - can guarantee in July.

As of now, the BCCI will be more keen on having the tourney in India in either of the two slots - between September-October and October-November.

A BCCI veteran, who was a part of the teams when IPL was shifted to South Africa in 2009 and partially to the UAE in 2014, feels the scenario in ICC will change once Shashank Manohar demits office as chairman at the end of May. “Sri Lanka has been BCCI’s ally at the ICC and their proposal is understandable. But what about once [Manohar] steps down next month?” he said.

“You could see new equations forming and there could be multiple options on table, not just Sri Lanka,” he added.