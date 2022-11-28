The deadline for submitting applications for all the five members of the national selection committee expired on Monday evening.

Among the prominent names who have applied for the posts are former Test cricketers Maninder Singh, Nayan Mongia, Shiv Sundar Das, Rajesh Chauhan and Sameer Dighe.

Contrary to various reports, former India wicketkeepers Deep Dasgupta and Vijay Dahiya, all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla and leggie L.Sivaramakrishnan have not applied for the role. It could not be ascertained whether Ajit Agarkar, the pacer who was snubbed in January 2020, has applied.

Sportstar understands that former India pacers Salil Ankola and Subroto Banerjee along with stylish batter Hemang Badani - all of whom have applied - are likely to be seriously considered for the role.

With the deadline for application closing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will have to shortlist the candidates to be interviewed.

However, the CAC is yet to be reconstituted. While S. Madan Lal, the chief of CAC, is ineligible to continue having crossed the 70-year age limit, Rudra Pratap Singh may be relieved since the former pacer has recently signed up as a talent scout with Mumbai Indians.

Sulakshana Naik was the third member of the CAC.

The BCCI is likely to announce the rejigged CAC by weekend and plans to complete the selection committee appointment by December 15, before the end of India’s series in Bangladesh.

Other applicants include Atul Wassan, Ajay Ratra, Nikhil Chopra, Gyanendra Pandey, Pravanjan Mullick, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Sanjay Raul, Saradindu Mukherjee, Subhomoy Das and D Vasu.

- With inputs from Shayan Acharya