Cricket

India A vs Bangladesh A: Kotak, Cooley and Dilip shoulder coaching responsibility

One of the batting coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Kotak will be assisted by Troy Cooley and T Dilip, the national team’s fielding coach.

PTI
28 November, 2022 16:58 IST
28 November, 2022 16:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sitanshu Kotak (L) will lead the coaching responsibilities for India A in Bangladesh.

FILE PHOTO: Sitanshu Kotak (L) will lead the coaching responsibilities for India A in Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

One of the batting coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Kotak will be assisted by Troy Cooley and T Dilip, the national team’s fielding coach.

Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak has been handed the coaching responsibilities for the India ‘A’ squad which is currently touring Bangladesh for two four-day ‘Test’ matches, beginning Tuesday.

One of the batting coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Kotak will be assisted by Troy Cooley and T Dilip, the national team’s fielding coach.

Dilip was given a short break after India’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

He will travel with India ‘A’ squad and then join the senior national side for the two Tests against Bangladesh scheduled from December 14 to 18 in Chattogram and December 22 to December 26 in Dhaka.

Also Read
WATCH Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in one over against Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The coaching set-up for India ‘A’ needed to be changed as VVS Laxman, and his support staff of Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule, are currently with the senior India team in New Zealand.

India ‘A’ squad for the first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Atit Sheth.

India ‘A’ squad for the second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat (wk).

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us