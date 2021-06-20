BCCI plans to bid for three events in the next ICC tournament cycle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to bid for three global events - including the two World Cups - in the next tournament cycle that commences in 2024.

In the Emergent Apex Council meeting on Sunday, it was decided that the Board will bid for one Champions Trophy, a T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup in the cycle of ICC events.

The ICC has recently announced that the Champions Trophy, which hasn't been held after 2017 in England, will be revived during the next FTP cycle and accordingly India has decided to bid for it.

And the Board plans to bid for the 2025 edition of Champions Trophy, along with the 2028 T20 World Cup and the 2031 50-over World Cup. "The Apex Council has agreed on this, in principle," a Board insider told Sportstar.

According to the 2024-2031 FTP, which was released by the ICC earlier this month, the T20 World Cup will be held every two years, while the 50-over event will be a 14-team affair from the 2027 edition.

In the T20 World Cup, the number of teams will be increased from 16 to 20.An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029, while the World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031.