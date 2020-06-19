Cricket Cricket BCCI in no hurry to organise training camp for Team India With a surge in COVID-19 cases all over the country, the BCCI has not zeroed in on a safe destination; even the players are not keen to travel. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 19 June, 2020 20:50 IST India's fielding coach R. Sridhar, head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, batting coach Vikram Rathore and bowling coach Bharat Arun during a training session. - FILE PHOTO/ AKHILESH KUMAR Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 19 June, 2020 20:50 IST As India’s next international cricket assignment is uncertain due to the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no position to plan a preparatory camp for its centrally contracted players.The Indian team management and medical team has ideally demanded a six-week training stint before India’s next international assignment ever since the cricketers have been forced indoors since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the government having allowed outdoor training, with the number of cases surging all over the country, neither has the BCCI zeroed in on a safe destination for a training stint nor are the players keen on travelling from their respective hometowns.READ| Harbhajan Singh: Spinners need better pitches in domestic cricket Moreover, with the T20 World Cup in October-November likely to be deferred, the BCCI is in no hurry of organising a camp with no future series in sight. According to a BCCI official, if and when the training camp will be planned, the selectors will be asked to shortlist “deserving youngsters” who could be drafted in along with the centrally contracted players. It means the question of drafting Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is all but done with international cricket, “does not even arise”, according to the official. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos