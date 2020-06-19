BCCI in no hurry to organise training camp for Team India

As India’s next international cricket assignment is uncertain due to the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no position to plan a preparatory camp for its centrally contracted players.

The Indian team management and medical team has ideally demanded a six-week training stint before India’s next international assignment ever since the cricketers have been forced indoors since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the government having allowed outdoor training, with the number of cases surging all over the country, neither has the BCCI zeroed in on a safe destination for a training stint nor are the players keen on travelling from their respective hometowns.

Moreover, with the T20 World Cup in October-November likely to be deferred, the BCCI is in no hurry of organising a camp with no future series in sight. According to a BCCI official, if and when the training camp will be planned, the selectors will be asked to shortlist “deserving youngsters” who could be drafted in along with the centrally contracted players.

It means the question of drafting Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is all but done with international cricket, “does not even arise”, according to the official.