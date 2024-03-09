BCCI announces ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ to reward Indian players for prioritising red-ball cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ on Saturday to help the financial growth of cricketers who prioritise Test cricket.
The scheme adds an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the decision through a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs.”
The move comes in the wake of a BCCI directive last month that asked Indian cricketers ‘to give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team’.
The Board also walked the talk and omitted Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the 2023-24 annual contracts over their non-participation on the domestic circuit.
