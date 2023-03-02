The Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s team might have put up an enviable roster with Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight and Dane van Niekerk in its ranks but head coach Ben Sawyer has made it clear that the big names would be rotated during the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL), starting Saturday.

Along with these four celebrated names, RCB have also roped in legendary New Zealander Sophie Devine and WBBL star Erin Burns. Sawyer accepted he is spoilt for choice.

Asked about his picks for the top four overseas players, Sawyer, the current White Ferns (New Zealand women’s team) coach, didn’t give a straightforward answer.

“All six will play a role. We play four games in the first six days. We will have different match-ups against the teams and I am fortunate to have them,” Sawyer said during an interaction with media.

“Don’t expect us to operate with the same four in the whole tournament. We have got some multi-skilled players. Pretty sure you will see all six in the tournament,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer has worked as a coach in The Hundred and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). He is confident WPL will take this to a new level.

“That’s a scary thought for an international player of what they are going to come up against in the future. I’ve seen the impact that WBBL and The Hundred have had. It’s just going to take it to another level.”

As a team, the Indian women are yet to win a global title at the senior level. Asked if the WPL will help them get rid of mental block in crunch games, Sawyer was empathetic.

“Once they win one or two games, there is going to be no stopping the Indian team.” The 45-year-old has previously worked in women’s franchise leagues in England (Birmingham Phoenix - The Hundred) and Australia (Sydney Sixers - Women’s Big Bash League) as well.

“Maybe at the start, you are relying on the big names. But in seven-eight years’ time, every single player in the team will have an important role to play and will no longer be seen as just making up the numbers,” he said, recalling his early days in WBBL and The Hundred.

“The experience some of the younger players will get at the international level would take them to another level. They will be exposed to playing international style cricket week in and week out during the competition,” he added.

The women’s edition of the world’s most lucrative league IPL is set for a much-anticipated debut on March 4 with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz making up for the five teams alongside RCB.