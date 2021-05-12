Stokes says he could be unavailable for the IPL when it restarts

England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes hinted that he won't be available for the currently-suspended Indian Premier League this year even if he is fit to return to competitive cricket after recovering from his finger surgery.

Stokes sustained a fractured finger during Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings and was subsequently ruled out of the league last month.

"We don't know if or when the tournament will be rearranged, but as the ECB have said it could be difficult for the England boys to have a free gap," Stokes wrote in his column for 'Daily Mirror'.

However, the flamboyant all-rounder is confident that he will be back for the next edition.

"After this year though, I do look forward to playing a full part again at some point in the future," Stokes wrote.

Full recovery sooner than expected?

Stokes said he was absolutely devastated when he got injured but after initial scepticism, decided to go for a surgery.

"I can't put a date on when I'll be back playing again, but as long as things progress as well as they have then I should hope it will be well before the three months that was first feared and more like seven, eight, or nine weeks.

"You can never know for sure how long these things will take because it is not just about the technical side of healing and getting the bone strong, there is the big issue of having confidence in it to play professional sport."

Having played three seasons for Rajasthan Royals now, Stokes was disappointed to bid adieu to the team and acknowledged how India is going through difficult times due to the second wave of COVID-19.

"It was tough to say goodbye to the guys at the Rajasthan Royals earlier than I wanted, but the subsequent suspension of the tournament means that everyone is now back early with their families as India tries to get through such a difficult time." PTI KHS PM PM