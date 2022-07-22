Bengal announces 16-member squad to play T20 tournament in Namibia

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to send a 16-member Bengal squad to Namibia for the Global T20 Namibia 2022.

The tournament will begin on September 1 and Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side. While the tournament will be a pre-season international exposure trip for the Bengal cricketers, the Namibian players will also get much-needed match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia.