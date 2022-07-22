Cricket

Bengal announces 16-member squad to play T20 tournament in Namibia

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side in the tournament meant to provide pre-season international exposure for the Bengal cricketers.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 22 July, 2022 21:15 IST
Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran,in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran,in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to send a 16-member Bengal squad to Namibia for the Global T20 Namibia 2022.

The tournament will begin on September 1 and Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side. While the tournament will be a pre-season international exposure trip for the Bengal cricketers, the Namibian players will also get much-needed match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia.

SQUAD
Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Shreyansh Ghosh, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Suprodip Debnath (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Soumyyadip Mondal, Ravi Kumar. Standby: Ankur Paul, Pradipta Parmanik, Debopratim Haldar, Siddharth Singh

