Ranji Trophy: Bengal announces 22-member squad, India U-19 star Ravi Kumar makes cut

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

The team, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will also have ICC U-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar in the squad.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha misses out, while West Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Manoj Tiwary has made the cut.

Bengal, placed in Elite Group B alongside Baroda, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, will play its group-stage matches in Cuttack.