Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Bengal announces 22-member squad, India U-19 star Ravi Kumar makes cut The Bengal senior team will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran in the Ranji Trophy. Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 February, 2022 19:29 IST India U-19 sensation Ravi Kumar. - Cricket Association of Bengal Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 February, 2022 19:29 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday announced a 22-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy.The team, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will also have ICC U-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar in the squad.Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha misses out, while West Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Manoj Tiwary has made the cut.Bengal, placed in Elite Group B alongside Baroda, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, will play its group-stage matches in Cuttack.SQUAD: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahamed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilkantha Das, Karan Lal, Ravi Kumar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :