Bengal T20 Challenge from Tuesday

The Anustup Majumdar-led Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on the Sudip Chatterjee-captained Barrackpore Bashers in the opening match of the Bengal T20 Challenge, starting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The first match, beginning at 4.30 p.m., will be followed by the duel between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers at 8 p.m.

From Wednesday onwards, the matches will be played at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day until the end of the league phase on September 21.

The group topper will meet the fourth-placed side, while the second-positioned team will face the third-slotted side in the semifinals on September 22. The final is scheduled for September 23.

The second edition of the event, featuring several talented youngsters alongside the seasoned pros, will give some useful match practice to the players of the state ahead of the BCCI’s domestic season.

The tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode app.