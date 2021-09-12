Bengal T20 Challenge: Shakir Gandhi guides Durgapur Dazzles to win against Kolkata Heroes

Durgapur Dazzlers rode on young southpaw Shakir Gandhi’s blitzkrieg to beat Kolkata Heroes in the Super Over of a rain-affected Bengal T20 Challenge match at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Heroes gathered 73 for eight in the allotted 11 overs. After the target was revised to 75 as per the VJD method, Dazzlers fell short of the new winning total by one run.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Gandhi – who top-scored for the side with 25 and effected two run-outs – plundered 22 runs, including two sixes and as many fours, in the Super Over. It helped Dazzlers post 24 for one.

Heroes managed to score four for two.

The scores

Kolkata Heroes 73/8 in 11 overs (Karan Lal 25, Ravikant Singh 2/5, Sandipan Das 2/7) lost to Durgapur Dazzlers (revised target 75) 74 in 11 overs (Shakir Gandhi 25, Geet Puri 3/12, Alok Pratap Singh 3/17) via Super Over (DD 24/1 bt KH 4/2).

On Saturday

Barrackpore Bashers 162/4 in 16 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 71, Ankur Patel 35) bt Kharagpur Blasters 113/7 in 16 overs (Mohit Roy 41 n.o., Sujit Yadav 3/22).