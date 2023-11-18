Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals

Australia is the only team to feature in eight men’s ODI World Cup finals including the upcoming match against India to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia has won the World title five times, in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

Here are the top five bowling spells by Australian bowlers in World Cup finals:

5) 3/52 - Glenn McGrath, in the 2003 final against India removed three Indian batters in his spell including the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, and last wicket of Zaheer Khan to win Australia its third World Cup.

4) 3/36 - James Faulkner, played a crucial role in the 2015 finals and picked three wickets. The left-arm pacer gave away 36 runs and got the wickets of Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, and Grant Elliot in the match played in Melbourne.

3) 3/30 - Mitchell Johnson, also in the 2015 final, removed three New Zealand batters to help Australia win its fifth World Cup and first one in front of the home crowd.

2) 4/33 - Shane Warne, in the 1999 final against Pakistan got the better of four opposition batters during his nine-over spell and helped Australia clinch its second title in the match played at Lord’s, London.

1) 5/48 - Gary Gilmour is the only bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in a men’s World Cup final for Australia so far. In the 1975 final against West Indies, Gilmour removed the likes of Alvin Kallicharran, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards during his 12-over spell in the match played at Lord’s, London. Unfortunately for him, Australia couldn’t beat West Indies in that game.