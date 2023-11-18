MagazineBuy Print

Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals

From Yuvraj Singh to Mohinder Amarnath, top spells for India in the World Cup finals.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 14:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuvraj Singh celebrates the wicket of captain Kumar Sangakkara during the ICC Cricket World Cup final match.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuvraj Singh celebrates the wicket of captain Kumar Sangakkara during the ICC Cricket World Cup final match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuvraj Singh celebrates the wicket of captain Kumar Sangakkara during the ICC Cricket World Cup final match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India will be featuring in its fourth ICC ODI World Cup final when it meets Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India has won two out of the three World Cup finals - 1983 and 2011 - while suffered a defeat in the 2003 clash against Australia.

Also read | Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals

Here is a list of top five spells by Indian bowlers in the World Cup finals

5) 2/49 - Yuvraj Singh, in the 2011 World Cup final, picked two priced wickets of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Thilan Samaraweera, and helped India clinch its second title, first in front of the home crowd in the match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

4) 2/49 - Unfortunately for Harbhajan Singh, his spell, where he removed both Australian openers Adam Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden during the 2003 final, couldn’t help India win the match played in Johannesburg, South Africa. He was the sole wicket-taker for India in that game.

3) 2/32 - Balwinder Sandhu’s spell during the 1983 World Cup final played a crucial role in India’s first triumph. It was Sandhu who removed West Indian opener Gordon Greenidge and then got middle order batter Faoud Bachhus out.

2) 3/31 - Madan Lal’s spell opened the game for India in the 1983 final. He removed Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards, and Larry Gomes in quick succession to put West Indies on backfoot and the rest is history.

1) 3/12 - Mohinder Amarnath’s seven-over spell helped India finish the game. He got the breakthrough wickets of Jeff Dujon and Malcolm Marshall before hammering the final nail in the coffin by removing Michael Holding to beat West Indies in the 1983 final.

