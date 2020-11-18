BBL new rules are misguided attempts to revitalise the tournament - Shane Watson

Cricket Australia's new rules for the Big Bash League this season are “gimmicks” and “misguided attempts” to revitalise the T20 event, according to Shane Watson.

Cricket Australia has decided to introduce three new rules - Power Surge, X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost - in the 10th edition of the BBL which is set to begin on December 10.

“I read today that the BBL is introducing these new gimmicks, such as the Power Surge, the X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost in a misguided attempt to reinvigorate the tournament,” Watson wrote in a blog post on his T20 website, t20stars.com.

“I just can’t seem to get my head around why there are people out there who are trying to reinvent the wheel when the wheel was not broken.”

Power Surge allows the batting team to call for a two-over Powerplay at any point from the 11th over, while shortening the usual six over Powerplay to four overs at the beginning of the innings.

The X-Factor player, on the other hand, is an option of calling in a substitute player - named as either the 12th or 13th player - who can replace a batsman or a bowler after the 10th over of the first innings.

With all of the worlds best T20 cricketers coming to our shores for this upcoming season of @BBL I was so excited. And now with yesterday’s announcements, I now have my fingers crossed that I am proved wrong.

I hope you enjoy my perspective on it.@stars_t20 https://t.co/swILKxuQH0 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 16, 2020

The points system has also been altered with three points awarded for a win and one bonus point (Bash Boost) will be on offer for the chasing team if it is ahead of its rivals’ 10-over score.

'Science experiments'

Watson said the changes will make the game more complex. “The complexities that these new ‘science experiments’ are going to create for the viewers, let alone the players and coaches, when none of these have been tried and tested at lower levels, have really taken the wind out of my sails,” Watson said.

Watson retired from all forms of cricket at the conclusion 13th IPL earlier this month.