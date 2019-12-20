Odisha clinches first-ever Women’s National T20 Tournament for Blind

Odisha emerged as the champion of the first-ever Women’s National T-20 Tournament for Blind after registering a comprehensive 87-run victory over Karnataka in the final at DDA Sports Complex Siri Fort here on Thursday.

Odisha, after putting a huge total of 218-8 in 20 overs restricted opponent to a meagre total of 131-8 in 20 overs to win the title.

Captain Lina Swain (B2) and Padmini Tudu (B1) were adjudged with the Player of the Match award for their brilliant effort in the batting as well as in fielding. Padmini chipped in with a crucial 16 runs while, skipper, Lina scored important 33 runs to rescue her team out of initial struggle and then played a crucial role in running out two opposition batswomen.

“I am very happy to play an important role in winning the title for our team. It was a great tournament for us, we enjoyed a lot. I thank Cricket Association for the Blind in India for introducing this competition. This tournament provided us a platform to showcase our talent,” elated Lina said after the match.

Karnataka's U. Varsha (B1), Odisha's Basanti Hasda (B2) and Jharkhand skipper Geeta Mahto (B3) were awarded Player of the Series.

Earlier, electing to bat, Odisha batters in-form openers, Basanti Hasda and Manu Purty, in the very first two deliveries of the match. However, Phula (39 off 27 balls) and Lina (33 off 35 balls) steadied the innings and laid foundation for Odisha's fourth 200-plus score in as many matches in the tournament. For Karnataka U. Varsha claimed two wickets in four overs.

In reply, Renuka Rajput (25 runs off 27 balls) and B. Jayalakshmi (30 runs off 33 balls) laid the foundation for Karnataka’s chase with a 66-run opening partnership. However, post Renuka and Jayalakshmi’s departure, other batswomen failed to maintain the momentum.

Brief Scores: Odisha 218-8 in overs (Phula Soren 39, Lina Swain 33; Varsha U 2-47, Deepika 1-10) beat Karnataka 131-8 in 20 overs (Miss Jayalakshmi 30, Renuka Rajput 25) by 87 runs.