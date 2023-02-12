Australia, on Sunday, summoned Matthew Kuhnemann in India as a replacement for leg spinner Mitch Swepson, who flew home for the birth of his child.

Kuhnemann, a left-arm finger spinner from Queensland, will be in contention for a place in the Australian XI along with Ashton Agar for the second Test in New Delhi of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia fell prey to the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Nagpur Test, which it lost by an innings and 132 runs.

Kuhnemann, who made his ODI debut for Australia against Sri Lanka in June last, claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG in the current round of Sheffield Shield.

A number of players on the visiting side are currently nursing injuries. Cameron Green is still recovering from a finger injury. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also expected to join the squad after his own finger injury.

Meanwhile, Australia will hope for all-rounder Green’s return which would allow them to pick a third spinner along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, who picked up seven wickets in India’s first innings in the first Test of the four-match series.