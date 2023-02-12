Cricket

Australia summons left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann ahead of 2nd Test vs India

Kuhnemann, a left-arm finger spinner from Queensland, will be in contention for a place in the Australian XI along with Ashton Agar for the second Test in New Delhi of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 09:54 IST
Queensland player Matthew Kuhnemann fields during the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at MCG, Melbourne, on February 11, 2023.

Queensland player Matthew Kuhnemann fields during the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at MCG, Melbourne, on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia, on Sunday, summoned Matthew Kuhnemann in India as a replacement for leg spinner Mitch Swepson, who flew home for the birth of his child.

Kuhnemann, who made his ODI debut for Australia against Sri Lanka in June last, claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG in the current round of Sheffield Shield.

A number of players on the visiting side are currently nursing injuries. Cameron Green is still recovering from a finger injury. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also expected to join the squad after his own finger injury.

Meanwhile, Australia will hope for all-rounder Green’s return which would allow them to pick a third spinner along with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, who picked up seven wickets in India’s first innings in the first Test of the four-match series.

