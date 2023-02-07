Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Ashwin asked me how Australians are playing spin, says Mahesh Pithiya

He has been a part of Australia’s camp as a support bowler for the month of February. But more than dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on multiple occasions during his weeklong stint so far, offspinner Mahesh Pithiya had “the best moment” of his cricket career on Tuesday.

After all, the young Baroda spinner, who has cloned his action on R. Ashwin, met the master himself at the VCA Stadium on Tuesday. “I was desperate to meet him and knew it would happen today since it was the first time both the camps were training at the same venue,” Pithiya told Sportstar.

“Nathan (Lyon) took me up to Ashwin and I was kind of speechless for a moment. I was thrilled when he mentioned me on his YouTube channel but to actually meet him was like being over the moon. The best moment of my career so far.”

So what exactly did he and Ashwin discuss about? “He just asked me to keep working hard, but more importantly he wanted to know how are the Australians batting against spin. I just passed on all my observations because after all dil hai Hindustani (I am an Indian),” he signed off.

Having made his First Class debut for Baroda earlier this season, the young spinner will be motivated after his idol’s pep-talk.