Cricket

Brett Lee: Great to play alongside Gayle, Harbhajan in Legends League Cricket

Lee, who will represent Manipal Tigers, had also played the inaugural edition in Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

PTI
01 October, 2022 20:43 IST
01 October, 2022 20:43 IST
“In this edition, I am looking for a duel with my old teammate Mitchell Johnson,” said Lee ahead of the tournament.

“In this edition, I am looking for a duel with my old teammate Mitchell Johnson,” said Lee ahead of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lee, who will represent Manipal Tigers, had also played the inaugural edition in Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

Former Australian fast bowling great Brett Lee is happy that he will have Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh for company in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Lee, who will represent Manipal Tigers, had also played the inaugural edition in Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

“It has been a great experience playing the Legends League,” Lee said on Saturday.

“The phase 1 in Oman was great one and I am glad that I am back for season 2.

After checking in, I had a nice interaction with Christopher Gayle,” Lee added.

What brought him here is a nice get together with on field foes turn off field buddies in LLC.

“Playing with former opposition players and guys who were in opposition but teammates as well, one tourney I am looking forward to,” Lee said.

Also Read
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends LIVE Score Updates, IND-L vs SL-L Live Streaming Info, RSWS 2022: IND-L 51/2 in PowerPlay; Naman, Vinay rebuild

“In this edition, I am looking for a duel with my old teammate Mitchell Johnson as we haven’t played a lot against each other. Also it would be fun to play alongside Harbhajan Singh.” 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us