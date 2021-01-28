Umpire Bruce Oxenford to retire from international cricket

Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford will officially retire from international cricket in April this year, the ICC announced on Wednesday. Member of the ICC Elite Panel, Oxenford has officiated in 179 international cricket matches, including 62 Tests, in an umpiring career that began in January, 2006.

Oxenford officiated at the last three ICC World Cups and the last three ICC T20 World Cups. He was also part of the officiating team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014. Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.

ALSO READ | Pant, Ashwin nominated for Player of the Month awards

Oxenford’s last international assignment was the fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

The 60-year-old will continue to oversee domestic fixtures in Australia after his retirement.

“I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey.

"I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire."



Umpire Bruce Oxenford will retire from international cricket after an illustrious career that spanned over 15 years. — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

“I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years. I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group. I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world,” Oxenford said.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and for this I am eternally grateful. Whilst I will no longer stand in International matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia,” he said.

'Excellent umpire'

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said: “Bruce is an excellent umpire, and it has been a pleasure working with him over the years. He is a great team man and well respected by all his colleagues. I congratulate Bruce on behalf of everyone at the ICC for a fine international career and wish him all the success in his future pursuits. It is pleasing to hear he will continue to umpire domestically and share his tremendous experience with the next generation of Elite umpires.”