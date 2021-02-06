Cricket Cricket Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor dies aged 77 Taylor played 30 Tests for New Zealand, and was the only player to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Reuters 06 February, 2021 13:01 IST Bruce Taylor in his delivery stride during a practice session ahead of a tour match, in Bombay, on September 19, 1969. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Reuters 06 February, 2021 13:01 IST Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at No. 8, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5 for 86 with the ball. He also scored New Zealand’s fastest Test century in a game against West Indies in 1969 before the record was broken by Daniel Vettori 36 years later.ALSO READ | Bangladesh tour of New Zealand postponed by a week“NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77,” the board said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and close friends.”Taylor played 30 Tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos