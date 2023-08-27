Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI in control after bundling out Bengal for 193 on opening day

Leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked up three for 12 in five overs and pacer Ajay K. Krishnan, left-arm spinner M. Siddharth, and off-spinner Shahrukh Khan claimed two wickets each as TNCA XI bowled out Bengal for 193 on day one of the Group-D match in the Buchi Babu All India invitational cricket tournament at the India Cement Company ground here on Sunday.

TNCA had four wickets, while Bengal’s 19-year-old Shashank Singh brought up his fifty in the first session. After resumption, skipper Shahrukh chose to bowl himself to try and break the fifth-wicket partnership (69, 111b) between Shashank and left-hander Deepak Kumar Mahato. And he did break the stand, when Shashank (68, 115b, 4x4, 4x6) gave him the charge and holed out to long-on. The off-spinner almost had another wicket in the same over as a catch was put down in the slips. Shahrukh had Sukhmeet Singh caught at midwicket off a full toss in his next over.

Jhathavedh, who came into the attack only in the 49th over, helped TNCA wrap up Bengal’s innings.

In the absence of pacer Yudheeswaran, from the first match versus Kerala, medium-pacer Nidhish S. Rajagopal stepped up to bowl five overs and get a wicket - southpaw Toufik Uddin Mondal miscued his pull off a shorter ball for Shahrukh to position himself for its landing at the first slip.

Shashank hit four sixes - pulled Saravana Kumar, hit Siddharth twice down the ground and once over deep midwicket. He expressed his satisfaction on playing a significant innings in such a high-profile tournament in his budding career.

“The bowlers were good. It’s a good team (TNCA XI), a fighting team. So, I feel good having scored some runs.”