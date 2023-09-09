Buchi Babu final, Day 2: Madhya Pradesh wrests control from Delhi

Despite a batting collapse, Madhya Pradesh got its nose ahead against Delhi at the end of day two in the All India Buchi Babu tournament final at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Saturday.

Resuming on 271 for three, MP squandered its favourable position with poor batting, losing the last seven wickets for just 79 runs to be bundled for 370 at the stroke of lunch.

However, the MP pacers struck early blows to leave Delhi tottering at 59 for four at one stage before Shivank Vashisht steadied things with a patient, unbeaten 44 to take his side to 126 for four at stumps.

Earlier, Delhi’s Siddhant Sharma (three for 53) produced an inspired spell (8-1-12-3) with the second new ball and ran through MP’s middle-order.

The left-arm pacer first had overnight batter Adheer Pratap Singh trapped leg-before with a good yorker before dismissing Rishabh Chouhan - the double-centurion from the last game - caught on the leg side for a duck. He then removed Sumit Kushwah (114), who was caught behind while going for an expansive shot outside the off-stump.

Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen (three for 80) chipped in with two wickets before left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisht (three for 53) cleaned up the last two batters.

For MP, Aman Bhadoria’s quickfire 42 off 28 ensured his side went past 350. He smashed Shokeen for two consecutive fours and a six in an over before doing the same to Siddhant with a cover drive, a slash through point, and a pull over the long-on fence.

While the pitch is still a good batting surface, there were signs of wear with the odd deliveries keeping low, and Delhi will need one of its batters to make a big one to take the lead.

The scores Madhya Pradesh 370 in 118.5 overs (Arham Aqueel 65, Sumit Kushwah 114, Aniket Verma 68, Aman Bhadoria 42) vs Delhi 126/4 in 58 overs (Shivank Vashisht 44 batting).