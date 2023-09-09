MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan games have a slightly different level of pressure, says Gill

The promising India opener also admitted that the lack of bilateral cricket between the two sides makes it difficult for India’s batters to face the Pakistan pacers.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 18:52 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India’s Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with Shubman Gill as they celebrates their 10 wickets win during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Nepal in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Monday, September 4.
India’s Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with Shubman Gill as they celebrates their 10 wickets win during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Nepal in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Monday, September 4. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/ AP
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma, right, shakes hands with Shubman Gill as they celebrates their 10 wickets win during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Nepal in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Monday, September 4. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/ AP

Shubman Gill, the promising India opener, has admitted that the lack of bilateral cricket between the two sides makes it difficult for India’s batters to dominate Pakistan’s potent pack attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“We don’t play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,” Gill said on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup Super Four tie between the two neighbours.

RELATED | IND vs PAK preview: India gears up to face Shaheen Afridi with a little help from a Sri Lankan

When Gill struggled to score against Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf last week at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, it was his first ever appearance in international cricket versus Pakistan.

In fact, five India cricketers - Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj - faced Pakistan for the first time in their careers during the ‘no-result’ match.

Despite the match being abandoned, Gill was thrilled to have played against Pakistan. While a majority of established stars refer to the charged game as “just another game”, Gill stated it was slightly different.

“It was different. That was my first time against Pakistan in senior cricket. The pressure is slightly different (from other matches),” he said.

“The pressure will be there no matter what game you play - whether it is against Afghanistan, Netherlands or Pakistan. We have the same level of nerves no matter what.”

On Friday, Gill celebrated his birthday as India slogged it out in the nets at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The opener who has staked a claim to be the successor of India’s batting hoped that he could play a part in India’s win and hand it over to India’s cricket fans as a “return gift”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

Shubman Gill /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan games have a slightly different level of pressure, says Gill
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Buchi Babu final, Day 2: Madhya Pradesh wrests control from Delhi
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Naim, Miraz begin chase for BAN vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu final, Day 2: Madhya Pradesh wrests control from Delhi
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. India vs Pakistan games have a slightly different level of pressure, says Gill
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Super 4 preview: India gears up to face Shaheen Afridi with a little help from a Sri Lankan
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Shubman Gill: Not facing Pakistani bowlers enough makes difference at big events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan games have a slightly different level of pressure, says Gill
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Buchi Babu final, Day 2: Madhya Pradesh wrests control from Delhi
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Naim, Miraz begin chase for BAN vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Warner slams 46th international hundred as opener, breaks Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment