England's Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches

Jos Buttler will miss the rest of England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a small tear in his right calf.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was injured on Wednesday during the first Twenty20.

An exam in Cardiff on Thursday revealed a small tear,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

Buttler felt “tightness and discomfort at the end of the game” after his unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England secured an eight-wicket win.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the squad for the forthcoming one-day international series.