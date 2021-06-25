Cricket Cricket England's Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad for the three one-day internationals, which start on June 29. AP LONDON 25 June, 2021 19:21 IST The wicketkeeper-batsman, 30, who scored 68 not out in England's win on Wednesday, had an MRI scan the following day, which revealed a small tear. - AP AP LONDON 25 June, 2021 19:21 IST Jos Buttler will miss the rest of England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a small tear in his right calf.The wicketkeeper-batsman was injured on Wednesday during the first Twenty20.An exam in Cardiff on Thursday revealed a small tear,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.READ: England beats Sri Lanka, seals T20 seriesButtler felt “tightness and discomfort at the end of the game” after his unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England secured an eight-wicket win.Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the squad for the forthcoming one-day international series. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :