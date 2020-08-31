CAB: Cricket activities to resume from Dec. 15

Club-level cricket tournaments will begin in Bengal from December 15. “The tentative date for commencement of first and second division tournaments for the 2020-2021 season is December 15. The dates for other tournaments conducted by the association will be decided subsequently,” said a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) release.

However, the association clarified that resumption of cricket activities would depend on COVID-19 situation at that time. Considering the Government guidelines and safety issues, the CAB decided to defer the transfer window (September 1 to 15) for first and second division teams.