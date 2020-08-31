Cricket Cricket CAB: Cricket activities to resume from Dec. 15 Considering the Government guidelines and safety issues, the CAB decided to defer the transfer window (September 1 to 15) for first and second division teams. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 31 August, 2020 16:18 IST File Picture: Club-level cricket tournaments will begin in Bengal from December 15. - PTI Team Sportstar KOLKATA 31 August, 2020 16:18 IST Club-level cricket tournaments will begin in Bengal from December 15. “The tentative date for commencement of first and second division tournaments for the 2020-2021 season is December 15. The dates for other tournaments conducted by the association will be decided subsequently,” said a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) release.However, the association clarified that resumption of cricket activities would depend on COVID-19 situation at that time. Considering the Government guidelines and safety issues, the CAB decided to defer the transfer window (September 1 to 15) for first and second division teams. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos